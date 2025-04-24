Devises / WSFS
WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation
55.43 USD 0.56 (1.00%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WSFS a changé de -1.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 55.12 et à un maximum de 55.98.
Suivez la dynamique WSFS Financial Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
WSFS Nouvelles
Range quotidien
55.12 55.98
Range Annuel
42.44 62.75
- Clôture Précédente
- 55.99
- Ouverture
- 55.97
- Bid
- 55.43
- Ask
- 55.73
- Plus Bas
- 55.12
- Plus Haut
- 55.98
- Volume
- 774
- Changement quotidien
- -1.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.97%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.76%
- Changement Annuel
- 8.49%
20 septembre, samedi