WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation
54.24 USD 1.11 (2.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WSFS exchange rate has changed by -2.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.84 and at a high of 55.22.
Follow WSFS Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WSFS News
Daily Range
53.84 55.22
Year Range
42.44 62.75
- Previous Close
- 55.35
- Open
- 55.14
- Bid
- 54.24
- Ask
- 54.54
- Low
- 53.84
- High
- 55.22
- Volume
- 666
- Daily Change
- -2.01%
- Month Change
- -6.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.47%
- Year Change
- 6.17%
