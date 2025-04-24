Valute / WSFS
WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation
55.43 USD 0.56 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WSFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.12 e ad un massimo di 55.98.
Segui le dinamiche di WSFS Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.12 55.98
Intervallo Annuale
42.44 62.75
- Chiusura Precedente
- 55.99
- Apertura
- 55.97
- Bid
- 55.43
- Ask
- 55.73
- Minimo
- 55.12
- Massimo
- 55.98
- Volume
- 774
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.49%
20 settembre, sabato