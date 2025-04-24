QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WSFS
WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation

55.43 USD 0.56 (1.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WSFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.12 e ad un massimo di 55.98.

Segui le dinamiche di WSFS Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.12 55.98
Intervallo Annuale
42.44 62.75
Chiusura Precedente
55.99
Apertura
55.97
Bid
55.43
Ask
55.73
Minimo
55.12
Massimo
55.98
Volume
774
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
-3.97%
Variazione Semestrale
6.76%
Variazione Annuale
8.49%
20 settembre, sabato