WSBC: WesBanco Inc
32.32 USD 1.17 (3.76%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WSBCの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.11の安値と32.36の高値で取引されました。
WesBanco Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
31.11 32.36
1年のレンジ
26.42 37.37
- 以前の終値
- 31.15
- 始値
- 31.17
- 買値
- 32.32
- 買値
- 32.62
- 安値
- 31.11
- 高値
- 32.36
- 出来高
- 2.003 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.63%
- 1年の変化
- 8.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K