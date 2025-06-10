クォートセクション
通貨 / WSBC
WSBC: WesBanco Inc

32.32 USD 1.17 (3.76%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WSBCの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.11の安値と32.36の高値で取引されました。

WesBanco Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
31.11 32.36
1年のレンジ
26.42 37.37
以前の終値
31.15
始値
31.17
買値
32.32
買値
32.62
安値
31.11
高値
32.36
出来高
2.003 K
1日の変化
3.76%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.68%
6ヶ月の変化
4.63%
1年の変化
8.93%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K