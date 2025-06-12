시세섹션
통화 / WSBC
주식로 돌아가기

WSBC: WesBanco Inc

32.27 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WSBC 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.70이고 고가는 32.38이었습니다.

WesBanco Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WSBC News

일일 변동 비율
31.70 32.38
년간 변동
26.42 37.37
이전 종가
32.32
시가
32.32
Bid
32.27
Ask
32.57
저가
31.70
고가
32.38
볼륨
1.653 K
일일 변동
-0.15%
월 변동
-0.83%
6개월 변동
4.47%
년간 변동율
8.76%
20 9월, 토요일