통화 / WSBC
WSBC: WesBanco Inc
32.27 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WSBC 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.70이고 고가는 32.38이었습니다.
WesBanco Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WSBC News
일일 변동 비율
31.70 32.38
년간 변동
26.42 37.37
- 이전 종가
- 32.32
- 시가
- 32.32
- Bid
- 32.27
- Ask
- 32.57
- 저가
- 31.70
- 고가
- 32.38
- 볼륨
- 1.653 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.15%
- 월 변동
- -0.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.47%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.76%
20 9월, 토요일