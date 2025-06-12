CotationsSections
WSBC
WSBC: WesBanco Inc

32.27 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WSBC a changé de -0.15% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.70 et à un maximum de 32.38.

Suivez la dynamique WesBanco Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
31.70 32.38
Range Annuel
26.42 37.37
Clôture Précédente
32.32
Ouverture
32.32
Bid
32.27
Ask
32.57
Plus Bas
31.70
Plus Haut
32.38
Volume
1.653 K
Changement quotidien
-0.15%
Changement Mensuel
-0.83%
Changement à 6 Mois
4.47%
Changement Annuel
8.76%
