Valute / WSBC
WSBC: WesBanco Inc
32.27 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WSBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.70 e ad un massimo di 32.38.
Segui le dinamiche di WesBanco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.70 32.38
Intervallo Annuale
26.42 37.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.32
- Apertura
- 32.32
- Bid
- 32.27
- Ask
- 32.57
- Minimo
- 31.70
- Massimo
- 32.38
- Volume
- 1.653 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.76%
20 settembre, sabato