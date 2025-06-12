QuotazioniSezioni
WSBC: WesBanco Inc

32.27 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WSBC ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.70 e ad un massimo di 32.38.

Segui le dinamiche di WesBanco Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.70 32.38
Intervallo Annuale
26.42 37.37
Chiusura Precedente
32.32
Apertura
32.32
Bid
32.27
Ask
32.57
Minimo
31.70
Massimo
32.38
Volume
1.653 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-0.83%
Variazione Semestrale
4.47%
Variazione Annuale
8.76%
