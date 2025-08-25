クォートセクション
通貨 / W
W: Wayfair Inc Class A

88.35 USD 2.02 (2.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Wの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.09の安値と89.34の高値で取引されました。

Wayfair Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
87.09 89.34
1年のレンジ
20.41 91.77
以前の終値
86.33
始値
87.44
買値
88.35
買値
88.65
安値
87.09
高値
89.34
出来高
4.826 K
1日の変化
2.34%
1ヶ月の変化
20.16%
6ヶ月の変化
179.32%
1年の変化
57.77%
