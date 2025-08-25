通貨 / W
W: Wayfair Inc Class A
88.35 USD 2.02 (2.34%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Wの今日の為替レートは、2.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり87.09の安値と89.34の高値で取引されました。
Wayfair Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
87.09 89.34
1年のレンジ
20.41 91.77
- 以前の終値
- 86.33
- 始値
- 87.44
- 買値
- 88.35
- 買値
- 88.65
- 安値
- 87.09
- 高値
- 89.34
- 出来高
- 4.826 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 20.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 179.32%
- 1年の変化
- 57.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K