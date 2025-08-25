Valute / W
W: Wayfair Inc Class A
89.33 USD 0.98 (1.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio W ha avuto una variazione del 1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.93 e ad un massimo di 91.76.
Segui le dinamiche di Wayfair Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
88.93 91.76
Intervallo Annuale
20.41 91.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 88.35
- Apertura
- 90.85
- Bid
- 89.33
- Ask
- 89.63
- Minimo
- 88.93
- Massimo
- 91.76
- Volume
- 6.465 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 182.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 59.52%
20 settembre, sabato