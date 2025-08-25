QuotazioniSezioni
W: Wayfair Inc Class A

89.33 USD 0.98 (1.11%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio W ha avuto una variazione del 1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 88.93 e ad un massimo di 91.76.

Segui le dinamiche di Wayfair Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
88.93 91.76
Intervallo Annuale
20.41 91.77
Chiusura Precedente
88.35
Apertura
90.85
Bid
89.33
Ask
89.63
Minimo
88.93
Massimo
91.76
Volume
6.465 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.11%
Variazione Mensile
21.49%
Variazione Semestrale
182.42%
Variazione Annuale
59.52%
20 settembre, sabato