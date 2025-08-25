Currencies / W
W: Wayfair Inc Class A
86.94 USD 0.81 (0.92%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
W exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.75 and at a high of 87.92.
Follow Wayfair Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
W News
Daily Range
84.75 87.92
Year Range
20.41 91.77
- Previous Close
- 87.75
- Open
- 87.73
- Bid
- 86.94
- Ask
- 87.24
- Low
- 84.75
- High
- 87.92
- Volume
- 2.161 K
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 18.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 174.87%
- Year Change
- 55.25%
