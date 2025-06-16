通貨 / VVPR
VVPR: VivoPower International PLC
5.06 USD 0.22 (4.55%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VVPRの今日の為替レートは、4.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.92の安値と5.29の高値で取引されました。
VivoPower International PLCダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
4.92 5.29
1年のレンジ
0.63 8.88
- 以前の終値
- 4.84
- 始値
- 5.00
- 買値
- 5.06
- 買値
- 5.36
- 安値
- 4.92
- 高値
- 5.29
- 出来高
- 1.149 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.82%
- 1年の変化
- 406.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K