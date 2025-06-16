QuotazioniSezioni
VVPR: VivoPower International PLC

4.83 USD 0.23 (4.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VVPR ha avuto una variazione del -4.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.81 e ad un massimo di 5.10.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.81 5.10
Intervallo Annuale
0.63 8.88
Chiusura Precedente
5.06
Apertura
5.00
Bid
4.83
Ask
5.13
Minimo
4.81
Massimo
5.10
Volume
702
Variazione giornaliera
-4.55%
Variazione Mensile
-5.48%
Variazione Semestrale
21.05%
Variazione Annuale
383.00%
