Valute / VVPR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VVPR: VivoPower International PLC
4.83 USD 0.23 (4.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VVPR ha avuto una variazione del -4.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.81 e ad un massimo di 5.10.
Segui le dinamiche di VivoPower International PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVPR News
- VivoPower si allea con Confirmo per lanciare una soluzione di pagamento stipendi in stablecoin
- VivoPower partners with Confirmo to launch stablecoin payroll solution
- VivoPower partners with Doppler Finance for XRP yield programs
- Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare's XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield
- Energi to acquire 51% of Tembo as part of $838 million SPAC deal
- Crypto.com to provide custody services for VivoPower’s digital assets
- VivoPower partners with Crypto.com for digital asset custody services
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million
- VivoPower stock surges after acquiring Ripple Labs shares
- VivoPower to acquire Ripple Labs shares as part of XRP strategy
- VivoPower to acquire $100 million of Ripple shares at discount to XRP price
- Nasdaq to begin options trading for VivoPower stock
- VivoPower stock falls after debt reduction through share issuance
- VivoPower reduces $7.5 million in liabilities through share issuance
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- XRP: Buy the Dip?
- VivoPower begins shareholder debt reduction plan with AWN Holdings
- VivoPower regains Nasdaq compliance after $60.5 million fundraise
- VivoPower reports regaining Nasdaq compliance with $20 million equity
- VivoPower sets July 9 record date for Caret Digital spin-off
- VivoPower completes first phase of $60.5 million investment
- XRP Investors Have a New Strategy, and It's Straight From the Playbook of Bitcoin Legend Michael Saylor
- VivoPower plans NASDAQ spin-off of crypto mining subsidiary
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.81 5.10
Intervallo Annuale
0.63 8.88
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.06
- Apertura
- 5.00
- Bid
- 4.83
- Ask
- 5.13
- Minimo
- 4.81
- Massimo
- 5.10
- Volume
- 702
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 383.00%
21 settembre, domenica