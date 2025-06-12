货币 / VVPR
VVPR: VivoPower International PLC
4.84 USD 0.13 (2.62%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VVPR汇率已更改-2.62%。当日，交易品种以低点4.74和高点5.10进行交易。
关注VivoPower International PLC动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVPR新闻
- VivoPower partners with Doppler Finance for XRP yield programs
- Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare's XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield
- Energi to acquire 51% of Tembo as part of $838 million SPAC deal
- Crypto.com to provide custody services for VivoPower’s digital assets
- VivoPower partners with Crypto.com for digital asset custody services
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million
- VivoPower stock surges after acquiring Ripple Labs shares
- VivoPower to acquire Ripple Labs shares as part of XRP strategy
- VivoPower to acquire $100 million of Ripple shares at discount to XRP price
- Nasdaq to begin options trading for VivoPower stock
- VivoPower stock falls after debt reduction through share issuance
- VivoPower reduces $7.5 million in liabilities through share issuance
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- XRP: Buy the Dip?
- VivoPower begins shareholder debt reduction plan with AWN Holdings
- VivoPower regains Nasdaq compliance after $60.5 million fundraise
- VivoPower reports regaining Nasdaq compliance with $20 million equity
- VivoPower sets July 9 record date for Caret Digital spin-off
- VivoPower completes first phase of $60.5 million investment
- XRP Investors Have a New Strategy, and It's Straight From the Playbook of Bitcoin Legend Michael Saylor
- VivoPower plans NASDAQ spin-off of crypto mining subsidiary
- BitGo Introduces Custody Support for Flare and Songbird Networks
- VivoPower appoints new CFO, CTO and adds advisor to bolster digital strategy
日范围
4.74 5.10
年范围
0.63 8.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.97
- 开盘价
- 5.00
- 卖价
- 4.84
- 买价
- 5.14
- 最低价
- 4.74
- 最高价
- 5.10
- 交易量
- 724
- 日变化
- -2.62%
- 月变化
- -5.28%
- 6个月变化
- 21.30%
- 年变化
- 384.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值