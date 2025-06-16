Währungen / VVPR
VVPR: VivoPower International PLC
4.91 USD 0.15 (2.96%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VVPR hat sich für heute um -2.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die VivoPower International PLC-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VVPR News
- VivoPower und Confirmo starten Lohnlösung auf Stablecoin-Basis
- VivoPower partners with Confirmo to launch stablecoin payroll solution
- VivoPower partners with Doppler Finance for XRP yield programs
- Everything Blockchain Inc. Joins Flare's XRPFi Standard For Treasury Yield
- Energi to acquire 51% of Tembo as part of $838 million SPAC deal
- Crypto.com to provide custody services for VivoPower’s digital assets
- VivoPower partners with Crypto.com for digital asset custody services
- Ethereum ETFs Smash $1 Billion Daily Inflow Mark, Outshine Bitcoin's $138 Million
- VivoPower stock surges after acquiring Ripple Labs shares
- VivoPower to acquire Ripple Labs shares as part of XRP strategy
- VivoPower to acquire $100 million of Ripple shares at discount to XRP price
- Nasdaq to begin options trading for VivoPower stock
- VivoPower stock falls after debt reduction through share issuance
- VivoPower reduces $7.5 million in liabilities through share issuance
- Why Medpace Shares Are Trading Higher By 45%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)
- Why Interactive Brokers Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)
- XRP: Buy the Dip?
- VivoPower begins shareholder debt reduction plan with AWN Holdings
- VivoPower regains Nasdaq compliance after $60.5 million fundraise
- VivoPower reports regaining Nasdaq compliance with $20 million equity
- VivoPower sets July 9 record date for Caret Digital spin-off
- VivoPower completes first phase of $60.5 million investment
- XRP Investors Have a New Strategy, and It's Straight From the Playbook of Bitcoin Legend Michael Saylor
- VivoPower plans NASDAQ spin-off of crypto mining subsidiary
Tagesspanne
4.83 5.10
Jahresspanne
0.63 8.88
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.06
- Eröffnung
- 5.00
- Bid
- 4.91
- Ask
- 5.21
- Tief
- 4.83
- Hoch
- 5.10
- Volumen
- 480
- Tagesänderung
- -2.96%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 23.06%
- Jahresänderung
- 391.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K