VUZI: Vuzix Corporation
2.45 USD 0.08 (3.38%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VUZIの今日の為替レートは、3.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.32の安値と2.50の高値で取引されました。
Vuzix Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
2.32 2.50
1年のレンジ
0.85 5.79
- 以前の終値
- 2.37
- 始値
- 2.40
- 買値
- 2.45
- 買値
- 2.75
- 安値
- 2.32
- 高値
- 2.50
- 出来高
- 2.083 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.79%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.50%
- 1年の変化
- 109.40%
