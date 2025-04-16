Divisas / VUZI
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
VUZI: Vuzix Corporation
2.37 USD 0.14 (6.28%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VUZI de hoy ha cambiado un 6.28%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 2.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 2.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vuzix Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VUZI News
- Vuzix mostrará sus capacidades OEM y de guía de ondas en Vision Expo West
- Vuzix mostrará capacidades OEM y de guía de ondas en Vision Expo West
- Vuzix to showcase OEM and waveguide capabilities at Vision Expo West
- Vuzix appoints RealWear co-founder as president of enterprise solutions
- Vuzix appoints Chris Parkinson as president of Enterprise Solutions unit
- Vuzix appoints Withum Smith+Brown as new auditor after Freed Maxick merger
- Vuzix Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q2
- Vuzix: Market Is Pricing In The Win Before The Game (Rating Downgrade)
- Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vuzix Corp Cmn Stk earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vuzix unveils LX1 smart glasses for warehouse operations
- Vuzix appoints Alasdair MacKinnon to board following director’s death
- Vuzix stock surges after receiving six-figure smart glasses order
- Fortune 100 retailer expands smart glasses deployment with Vuzix
- TranscribeGlass places follow-on orders for Vuzix Z100 smart glasses
- Vuzix joins Russell 3000 Index, enhancing market visibility
- Sphere brings AI-powered mixed reality to Vuzix smart glasses
- Vuzix Wins Most Innovative XR Product Award from XR Today and Will Participate in Augmented World Expo USA 2025
- Vuzix Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 17, 2025
- Vuzix and Wyr.ai unveil AI-based quality assurance platform
- Vuzix and Ramblr partner for AI-enhanced smart glasses
- Vuzix set to join Russell 3000 Index in June
- Vuzix Smart Glasses Power Enterprise Deployments in Warehouse and Logistics for Major Multinational
- 3 Holographic Tech Stocks with Big Upside Potential - TipRanks.com
Rango diario
2.25 2.49
Rango anual
0.85 5.79
- Cierres anteriores
- 2.23
- Open
- 2.25
- Bid
- 2.37
- Ask
- 2.67
- Low
- 2.25
- High
- 2.49
- Volumen
- 2.800 K
- Cambio diario
- 6.28%
- Cambio mensual
- 13.94%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.50%
- Cambio anual
- 102.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B