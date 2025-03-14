货币 / VUZI
VUZI: Vuzix Corporation
2.37 USD 0.14 (6.28%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VUZI汇率已更改6.28%。当日，交易品种以低点2.25和高点2.49进行交易。
关注Vuzix Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VUZI新闻
- Vuzix将在Vision Expo West展示OEM和光波导技术能力
- Vuzix to showcase OEM and waveguide capabilities at Vision Expo West
- Vuzix appoints RealWear co-founder as president of enterprise solutions
- Vuzix appoints Chris Parkinson as president of Enterprise Solutions unit
- Vuzix appoints Withum Smith+Brown as new auditor after Freed Maxick merger
- Vuzix Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q2
- Vuzix: Market Is Pricing In The Win Before The Game (Rating Downgrade)
- Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vuzix Corp Cmn Stk earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vuzix unveils LX1 smart glasses for warehouse operations
- Vuzix appoints Alasdair MacKinnon to board following director’s death
- Vuzix stock surges after receiving six-figure smart glasses order
- Fortune 100 retailer expands smart glasses deployment with Vuzix
- TranscribeGlass places follow-on orders for Vuzix Z100 smart glasses
- Vuzix joins Russell 3000 Index, enhancing market visibility
- Sphere brings AI-powered mixed reality to Vuzix smart glasses
- Vuzix Wins Most Innovative XR Product Award from XR Today and Will Participate in Augmented World Expo USA 2025
- Vuzix Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 17, 2025
- Vuzix and Wyr.ai unveil AI-based quality assurance platform
- Vuzix and Ramblr partner for AI-enhanced smart glasses
- Vuzix set to join Russell 3000 Index in June
- Vuzix Smart Glasses Power Enterprise Deployments in Warehouse and Logistics for Major Multinational
- 3 Holographic Tech Stocks with Big Upside Potential - TipRanks.com
- Vuzix (VUZI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
