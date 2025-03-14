Currencies / VUZI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VUZI: Vuzix Corporation
2.23 USD 0.01 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VUZI exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.16 and at a high of 2.24.
Follow Vuzix Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VUZI News
- Vuzix to showcase OEM and waveguide capabilities at Vision Expo West
- Vuzix appoints RealWear co-founder as president of enterprise solutions
- Vuzix appoints Chris Parkinson as president of Enterprise Solutions unit
- Vuzix appoints Withum Smith+Brown as new auditor after Freed Maxick merger
- Vuzix Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q2
- Vuzix: Market Is Pricing In The Win Before The Game (Rating Downgrade)
- Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vuzix Corp Cmn Stk earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Vuzix unveils LX1 smart glasses for warehouse operations
- Vuzix appoints Alasdair MacKinnon to board following director’s death
- Vuzix stock surges after receiving six-figure smart glasses order
- Fortune 100 retailer expands smart glasses deployment with Vuzix
- TranscribeGlass places follow-on orders for Vuzix Z100 smart glasses
- Vuzix joins Russell 3000 Index, enhancing market visibility
- Sphere brings AI-powered mixed reality to Vuzix smart glasses
- Vuzix Wins Most Innovative XR Product Award from XR Today and Will Participate in Augmented World Expo USA 2025
- Vuzix Annual Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held on June 17, 2025
- Vuzix and Wyr.ai unveil AI-based quality assurance platform
- Vuzix and Ramblr partner for AI-enhanced smart glasses
- Vuzix set to join Russell 3000 Index in June
- Vuzix Smart Glasses Power Enterprise Deployments in Warehouse and Logistics for Major Multinational
- 3 Holographic Tech Stocks with Big Upside Potential - TipRanks.com
- Vuzix (VUZI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.16 2.24
Year Range
0.85 5.79
- Previous Close
- 2.22
- Open
- 2.21
- Bid
- 2.23
- Ask
- 2.53
- Low
- 2.16
- High
- 2.24
- Volume
- 872
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 7.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.50%
- Year Change
- 90.60%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev