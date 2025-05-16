QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VUZI
Tornare a Azioni

VUZI: Vuzix Corporation

2.57 USD 0.12 (4.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VUZI ha avuto una variazione del 4.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.45 e ad un massimo di 2.59.

Segui le dinamiche di Vuzix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VUZI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.45 2.59
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 5.79
Chiusura Precedente
2.45
Apertura
2.49
Bid
2.57
Ask
2.87
Minimo
2.45
Massimo
2.59
Volume
3.658 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.90%
Variazione Mensile
23.56%
Variazione Semestrale
28.50%
Variazione Annuale
119.66%
21 settembre, domenica