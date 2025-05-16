Valute / VUZI
VUZI: Vuzix Corporation
2.57 USD 0.12 (4.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VUZI ha avuto una variazione del 4.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.45 e ad un massimo di 2.59.
Segui le dinamiche di Vuzix Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.45 2.59
Intervallo Annuale
0.85 5.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.45
- Apertura
- 2.49
- Bid
- 2.57
- Ask
- 2.87
- Minimo
- 2.45
- Massimo
- 2.59
- Volume
- 3.658 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 119.66%
21 settembre, domenica