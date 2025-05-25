クォートセクション
通貨 / VPU
株に戻る

VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF

188.31 USD 2.73 (1.47%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VPUの今日の為替レートは、1.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり186.21の安値と188.36の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Utilities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VPU News

よくあるご質問

What is VPU stock price today?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 188.31 today. It trades within 1.47%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 188.

Does VPU stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 188.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.24% and USD.

How to buy VPU stock?

You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 188.31. Orders are usually placed near 188.31 or 188.61, while 188 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into VPU stock?

Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 188.36 and current price 188.31. Many compare 3.61% and 10.80% before placing orders at 188.31 or 188.61.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 188.36. Within 154.05 - 188.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 188.31 and 154.05 - 188.36 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VPU stock split?

Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 8.24% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
186.21 188.36
1年のレンジ
154.05 188.36
以前の終値
185.58
始値
186.25
買値
188.31
買値
188.61
安値
186.21
高値
188.36
出来高
188
1日の変化
1.47%
1ヶ月の変化
3.61%
6ヶ月の変化
10.80%
1年の変化
8.24%
28 9月, 日曜日