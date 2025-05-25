CotationsSections
Devises / VPU
Retour à Actions

VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF

188.31 USD 2.73 (1.47%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VPU a changé de 1.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 186.21 et à un maximum de 188.36.

Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Utilities ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VPU Nouvelles

Foire Aux Questions

What is VPU stock price today?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 188.31 today. It trades within 1.47%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 188.

Does VPU stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 188.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.24% and USD.

How to buy VPU stock?

You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 188.31. Orders are usually placed near 188.31 or 188.61, while 188 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into VPU stock?

Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 188.36 and current price 188.31. Many compare 3.61% and 10.80% before placing orders at 188.31 or 188.61.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 188.36. Within 154.05 - 188.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 188.31 and 154.05 - 188.36 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VPU stock split?

Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 8.24% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
186.21 188.36
Range Annuel
154.05 188.36
Clôture Précédente
185.58
Ouverture
186.25
Bid
188.31
Ask
188.61
Plus Bas
186.21
Plus Haut
188.36
Volume
188
Changement quotidien
1.47%
Changement Mensuel
3.61%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.80%
Changement Annuel
8.24%
28 septembre, dimanche