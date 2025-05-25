시세섹션
VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF

188.31 USD 2.73 (1.47%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

VPU 환율이 오늘 1.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 186.21이고 고가는 188.36이었습니다.

Vanguard Utilities ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is VPU stock price today?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 188.31 today. It trades within 1.47%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 188.

Does VPU stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 188.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.24% and USD.

How to buy VPU stock?

You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 188.31. Orders are usually placed near 188.31 or 188.61, while 188 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into VPU stock?

Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 188.36 and current price 188.31. Many compare 3.61% and 10.80% before placing orders at 188.31 or 188.61.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 188.36. Within 154.05 - 188.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 188.31 and 154.05 - 188.36 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VPU stock split?

Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 8.24% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
186.21 188.36
년간 변동
154.05 188.36
이전 종가
185.58
시가
186.25
Bid
188.31
Ask
188.61
저가
186.21
고가
188.36
볼륨
188
일일 변동
1.47%
월 변동
3.61%
6개월 변동
10.80%
년간 변동율
8.24%
28 9월, 일요일