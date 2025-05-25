CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / VPU
Volver a Acciones

VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF

188.31 USD 2.73 (1.47%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VPU de hoy ha cambiado un 1.47%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 186.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 188.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Utilities ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VPU News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is VPU stock price today?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 188.31 today. It trades within 1.47%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 188.

Does VPU stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 188.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.24% and USD.

How to buy VPU stock?

You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 188.31. Orders are usually placed near 188.31 or 188.61, while 188 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into VPU stock?

Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 188.36 and current price 188.31. Many compare 3.61% and 10.80% before placing orders at 188.31 or 188.61.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 188.36. Within 154.05 - 188.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 188.31 and 154.05 - 188.36 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VPU stock split?

Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 8.24% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
186.21 188.36
Rango anual
154.05 188.36
Cierres anteriores
185.58
Open
186.25
Bid
188.31
Ask
188.61
Low
186.21
High
188.36
Volumen
188
Cambio diario
1.47%
Cambio mensual
3.61%
Cambio a 6 meses
10.80%
Cambio anual
8.24%
28 septiembre, domingo