VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF

188.31 USD 2.73 (1.47%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日VPU汇率已更改1.47%。当日，交易品种以低点186.21和高点188.36进行交易。

关注Vanguard Utilities ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is VPU stock price today?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 188.31 today. It trades within 1.47%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 188.

Does VPU stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 188.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.24% and USD.

How to buy VPU stock?

You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 188.31. Orders are usually placed near 188.31 or 188.61, while 188 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into VPU stock?

Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 188.36 and current price 188.31. Many compare 3.61% and 10.80% before placing orders at 188.31 or 188.61.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 188.36. Within 154.05 - 188.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 188.31 and 154.05 - 188.36 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VPU stock split?

Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 8.24% after corporate actions.

日范围
186.21 188.36
年范围
154.05 188.36
前一天收盘价
185.58
开盘价
186.25
卖价
188.31
买价
188.61
最低价
186.21
最高价
188.36
交易量
188
日变化
1.47%
月变化
3.61%
6个月变化
10.80%
年变化
8.24%
28 九月, 星期日