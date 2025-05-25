- Обзор рынка
VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF
Курс VPU за сегодня изменился на 1.47%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 186.21, а максимальная — 188.36.
Следите за динамикой Vanguard Utilities ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости VPU
Часто задаваемые вопросы
What is VPU stock price today?
Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 188.31 today. It trades within 1.47%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 188.
Does VPU stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 188.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.24% and USD.
How to buy VPU stock?
You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 188.31. Orders are usually placed near 188.31 or 188.61, while 188 and 1.11% show market activity.
How to invest into VPU stock?
Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 188.36 and current price 188.31. Many compare 3.61% and 10.80% before placing orders at 188.31 or 188.61.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 188.36. Within 154.05 - 188.36, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 188.31 and 154.05 - 188.36 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did VPU stock split?
Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 8.24% after corporate actions.
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 185.58
- Open
- 186.25
- Bid
- 188.31
- Ask
- 188.61
- Low
- 186.21
- High
- 188.36
- Объем
- 188
- Дневное изменение
- 1.47%
- Месячное изменение
- 3.61%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 10.80%
- Годовое изменение
- 8.24%