QuotesSections
Currencies / VPU
Back to US Stock Market

VPU: Vanguard Utilities ETF

186.94 USD 1.36 (0.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VPU exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.21 and at a high of 187.98.

Follow Vanguard Utilities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VPU News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VPU stock price today?

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) stock is priced at 186.94 today. It trades within 0.73%, yesterday's close was 185.58, and trading volume reached 87.

Does VPU stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Utilities ETF is currently valued at 186.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.46% and USD.

How to buy VPU stock?

You can buy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) shares at the current price of 186.94. Orders are usually placed near 186.94 or 187.24, while 87 and 0.37% show market activity.

How to invest into VPU stock?

Investing in Vanguard Utilities ETF involves considering the yearly range 154.05 - 187.82 and current price 186.94. Many compare 2.86% and 10.00% before placing orders at 186.94 or 187.24.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (VPU) in the past year was 187.82. Within 154.05 - 187.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 185.58 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VPU) over the year was 154.05. Comparing it with the current 186.94 and 154.05 - 187.82 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did VPU stock split?

Vanguard Utilities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 185.58, and 7.46% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
186.21 187.98
Year Range
154.05 187.98
Previous Close
185.58
Open
186.25
Bid
186.94
Ask
187.24
Low
186.21
High
187.98
Volume
87
Daily Change
0.73%
Month Change
2.86%
6 Months Change
10.00%
Year Change
7.46%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K