通貨 / UTL
UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock
45.81 USD 0.35 (0.77%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UTLの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.19の安値と45.99の高値で取引されました。
UNITIL Corporation Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
UTL News
1日のレンジ
45.19 45.99
1年のレンジ
44.60 61.39
- 以前の終値
- 45.46
- 始値
- 45.34
- 買値
- 45.81
- 買値
- 46.11
- 安値
- 45.19
- 高値
- 45.99
- 出来高
- 204
- 1日の変化
- 0.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -20.16%
- 1年の変化
- -24.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K