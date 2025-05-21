クォートセクション
通貨 / UTL
UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock

45.81 USD 0.35 (0.77%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UTLの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.19の安値と45.99の高値で取引されました。

UNITIL Corporation Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
45.19 45.99
1年のレンジ
44.60 61.39
以前の終値
45.46
始値
45.34
買値
45.81
買値
46.11
安値
45.19
高値
45.99
出来高
204
1日の変化
0.77%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.88%
6ヶ月の変化
-20.16%
1年の変化
-24.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K