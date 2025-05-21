CotationsSections
UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock

45.30 USD 0.51 (1.11%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de UTL a changé de -1.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.30 et à un maximum de 45.94.

Suivez la dynamique UNITIL Corporation Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
45.30 45.94
Range Annuel
44.60 61.39
Clôture Précédente
45.81
Ouverture
45.81
Bid
45.30
Ask
45.60
Plus Bas
45.30
Plus Haut
45.94
Volume
228
Changement quotidien
-1.11%
Changement Mensuel
-2.98%
Changement à 6 Mois
-21.05%
Changement Annuel
-25.07%
