UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock
45.30 USD 0.51 (1.11%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de UTL a changé de -1.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 45.30 et à un maximum de 45.94.
Suivez la dynamique UNITIL Corporation Common Stock. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
UTL Nouvelles
Range quotidien
45.30 45.94
Range Annuel
44.60 61.39
- Clôture Précédente
- 45.81
- Ouverture
- 45.81
- Bid
- 45.30
- Ask
- 45.60
- Plus Bas
- 45.30
- Plus Haut
- 45.94
- Volume
- 228
- Changement quotidien
- -1.11%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.98%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -21.05%
- Changement Annuel
- -25.07%
20 septembre, samedi