UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock

45.30 USD 0.51 (1.11%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UTL ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.30 e ad un massimo di 45.94.

Segui le dinamiche di UNITIL Corporation Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.30 45.94
Intervallo Annuale
44.60 61.39
Chiusura Precedente
45.81
Apertura
45.81
Bid
45.30
Ask
45.60
Minimo
45.30
Massimo
45.94
Volume
228
Variazione giornaliera
-1.11%
Variazione Mensile
-2.98%
Variazione Semestrale
-21.05%
Variazione Annuale
-25.07%
20 settembre, sabato