UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock
45.30 USD 0.51 (1.11%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UTL ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.30 e ad un massimo di 45.94.
Segui le dinamiche di UNITIL Corporation Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.30 45.94
Intervallo Annuale
44.60 61.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.81
- Apertura
- 45.81
- Bid
- 45.30
- Ask
- 45.60
- Minimo
- 45.30
- Massimo
- 45.94
- Volume
- 228
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.98%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -21.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.07%
20 settembre, sabato