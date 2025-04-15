Currencies / UTL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock
45.24 USD 1.15 (2.48%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UTL exchange rate has changed by -2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.19 and at a high of 46.77.
Follow UNITIL Corporation Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UTL News
- Unitil (UTL) Could Be a Great Choice
- UIL Limited reports 7.1% NAV total return in August
- Unitil (UTL) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- Unitil completes $74.75 million common stock offering
- Unitil prices public offering of 1.39 million common shares at $46.65
- Unitil announces $65 million common stock offering
- UIL Limited reports 2.1% NAV total return in July
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Unitil stock price target lowered to $56 at Freedom Broker on rate base impact
- Unitil Q2 2025 slides: acquisitions to drive 10% rate base growth through 2029
- Unitil (UTL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- UNITIL earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Unitil declares quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share
- Why Unitil (UTL) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- UIL Limited reports 13.5% NAV return in June amid geopolitical tensions
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- UIL reports slight NAV decline as global markets recover in May
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- UIL Limited reports marginal NAV increase in April
- AltaGas: An Interesting Combination Of Midstream And Utility (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)
- MGE Energy (MGEE): This Small Utility Looks Substantially Overvalued
Daily Range
45.19 46.77
Year Range
44.60 61.39
- Previous Close
- 46.39
- Open
- 46.00
- Bid
- 45.24
- Ask
- 45.54
- Low
- 45.19
- High
- 46.77
- Volume
- 149
- Daily Change
- -2.48%
- Month Change
- -3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -21.16%
- Year Change
- -25.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%