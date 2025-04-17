통화 / UTL
UTL: UNITIL Corporation Common Stock
45.30 USD 0.51 (1.11%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UTL 환율이 오늘 -1.11%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.30이고 고가는 45.94이었습니다.
UNITIL Corporation Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
45.30 45.94
년간 변동
44.60 61.39
- 이전 종가
- 45.81
- 시가
- 45.81
- Bid
- 45.30
- Ask
- 45.60
- 저가
- 45.30
- 고가
- 45.94
- 볼륨
- 228
- 일일 변동
- -1.11%
- 월 변동
- -2.98%
- 6개월 변동
- -21.05%
- 년간 변동율
- -25.07%
20 9월, 토요일