クォートセクション
通貨 / TWO
株に戻る

TWO: Two Harbors Investment Corp

9.94 USD 0.08 (0.80%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TWOの今日の為替レートは、-0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.88の安値と10.06の高値で取引されました。

Two Harbors Investment Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TWO News

1日のレンジ
9.88 10.06
1年のレンジ
9.49 14.28
以前の終値
10.02
始値
10.05
買値
9.94
買値
10.24
安値
9.88
高値
10.06
出来高
1.785 K
1日の変化
-0.80%
1ヶ月の変化
0.51%
6ヶ月の変化
-25.54%
1年の変化
-25.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K