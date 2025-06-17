通貨 / TWO
TWO: Two Harbors Investment Corp
9.94 USD 0.08 (0.80%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TWOの今日の為替レートは、-0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.88の安値と10.06の高値で取引されました。
Two Harbors Investment Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.88 10.06
1年のレンジ
9.49 14.28
- 以前の終値
- 10.02
- 始値
- 10.05
- 買値
- 9.94
- 買値
- 10.24
- 安値
- 9.88
- 高値
- 10.06
- 出来高
- 1.785 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.54%
- 1年の変化
- -25.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K