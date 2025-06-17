QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TWO
Tornare a Azioni

TWO: Two Harbors Investment Corp

9.90 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TWO ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.84 e ad un massimo di 10.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Two Harbors Investment Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TWO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.84 10.01
Intervallo Annuale
9.49 14.28
Chiusura Precedente
9.94
Apertura
9.94
Bid
9.90
Ask
10.20
Minimo
9.84
Massimo
10.01
Volume
1.947 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.40%
Variazione Mensile
0.10%
Variazione Semestrale
-25.84%
Variazione Annuale
-26.01%
20 settembre, sabato