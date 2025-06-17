Valute / TWO
TWO: Two Harbors Investment Corp
9.90 USD 0.04 (0.40%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TWO ha avuto una variazione del -0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.84 e ad un massimo di 10.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Two Harbors Investment Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.84 10.01
Intervallo Annuale
9.49 14.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.94
- Apertura
- 9.94
- Bid
- 9.90
- Ask
- 10.20
- Minimo
- 9.84
- Massimo
- 10.01
- Volume
- 1.947 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -25.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.01%
20 settembre, sabato