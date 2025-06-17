Currencies / TWO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TWO: Two Harbors Investment Corp
9.96 USD 0.15 (1.48%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TWO exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 10.14.
Follow Two Harbors Investment Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TWO News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Two Harbors Investment Corp stock hits 52-week low at $9.65
- Two Harbors settles Pine River litigation for $375 million
- Two Harbors: A Costly Court Loss, But A Contrarian Play? (NYSE:TWO)
- Assessing Two Harbors’ Performance For Q2 2025 (NYSE:TWO)
- Two Harbors (TWO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Two Harbors stock hits 52-week low at 9.76 USD
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN), Two Harbors Inv (NYSE:TWO)
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Should Value Investors Buy Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Stock?
- Two Harbors earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Two Harbors Q2 2025 slides: litigation accrual drives $2.13 per share loss
- Investors Are Flocking to the Stock Market’s Discount Rack
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Two Harbors Investment Corp stock hits 52-week low at 10.15 USD
- KBWD: High-Yield, Not So High Performance (NASDAQ:KBWD)
- This PNC Financial Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Thursday - PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)
- Two Harbors Investment stock downgraded by Citizens JMP on lawsuit uncertainty
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields - Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN), MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA)
Daily Range
9.96 10.14
Year Range
9.49 14.28
- Previous Close
- 10.11
- Open
- 10.13
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 10.14
- Volume
- 1.194 K
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.39%
- Year Change
- -25.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%