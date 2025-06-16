通貨 / TTEK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TTEK: Tetra Tech Inc
36.53 USD 0.42 (1.16%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TTEKの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり36.04の安値と36.68の高値で取引されました。
Tetra Tech Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TTEK News
- Why Tetra Tech (TTEK) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Why Tetra Tech (TTEK) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- MWA: Secular Growth Tailwinds, Margin Expansion Potential And Attractive Valuation Support
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tetra Tech, Donaldson, Atmus Filtration and Fuel Tech
- 4 Pollution Control Stocks to Watch on Robust Industry Trends
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Tetra (TTEK)
- RBC Bearings Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Tetra Tech (TTEK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tetra Tech Q3 2025 slides: EPS surges 46% as margins expand significantly
- Tetra Tech beats Q3 expectations with 34% EPS growth
- Tetra Tech joins $990 million contract for Indo-Pacific infrastructure
- Tetra Tech wins $10 million contract to modernize water control systems
- Stantec's Backlog Surge Points to Revenue Acceleration Ahead
- EPA awards Tetra Tech $94 million contract for emergency response
- Tetra Tech wins $248 million contract for US military facilities in Europe
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Tetra Tech: Continued Re-Rating Likely (NASDAQ:TTEK)
1日のレンジ
36.04 36.68
1年のレンジ
27.27 51.20
- 以前の終値
- 36.11
- 始値
- 36.20
- 買値
- 36.53
- 買値
- 36.83
- 安値
- 36.04
- 高値
- 36.68
- 出来高
- 4.332 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.91%
- 1年の変化
- -22.52%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K