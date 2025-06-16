QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TTEK
TTEK: Tetra Tech Inc

36.06 USD 0.47 (1.29%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TTEK ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.56 e ad un massimo di 36.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Tetra Tech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

TTEK News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.56 36.89
Intervallo Annuale
27.27 51.20
Chiusura Precedente
36.53
Apertura
36.66
Bid
36.06
Ask
36.36
Minimo
35.56
Massimo
36.89
Volume
4.952 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.29%
Variazione Mensile
-0.85%
Variazione Semestrale
22.32%
Variazione Annuale
-23.52%
20 settembre, sabato