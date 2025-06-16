Valute / TTEK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TTEK: Tetra Tech Inc
36.06 USD 0.47 (1.29%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TTEK ha avuto una variazione del -1.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.56 e ad un massimo di 36.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Tetra Tech Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TTEK News
- Why Tetra Tech (TTEK) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Tetra Tech Gains From Business Strength Amid Persisting Headwinds
- Why Tetra Tech (TTEK) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- MWA: Secular Growth Tailwinds, Margin Expansion Potential And Attractive Valuation Support
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tetra Tech, Donaldson, Atmus Filtration and Fuel Tech
- 4 Pollution Control Stocks to Watch on Robust Industry Trends
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Tetra (TTEK)
- RBC Bearings Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
- Tetra Tech Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y
- Tetra Tech (TTEK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Tetra Tech Q3 2025 slides: EPS surges 46% as margins expand significantly
- Tetra Tech beats Q3 expectations with 34% EPS growth
- Tetra Tech joins $990 million contract for Indo-Pacific infrastructure
- Tetra Tech wins $10 million contract to modernize water control systems
- Stantec's Backlog Surge Points to Revenue Acceleration Ahead
- EPA awards Tetra Tech $94 million contract for emergency response
- Tetra Tech wins $248 million contract for US military facilities in Europe
- AMG TimesSquare Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSQIX)
- Tetra Tech: Continued Re-Rating Likely (NASDAQ:TTEK)
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.56 36.89
Intervallo Annuale
27.27 51.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 36.53
- Apertura
- 36.66
- Bid
- 36.06
- Ask
- 36.36
- Minimo
- 35.56
- Massimo
- 36.89
- Volume
- 4.952 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.52%
20 settembre, sabato