QuotesSections
Currencies / TTEK
Back to US Stock Market

TTEK: Tetra Tech Inc

36.38 USD 0.14 (0.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TTEK exchange rate has changed by 0.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.96 and at a high of 36.54.

Follow Tetra Tech Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TTEK News

Daily Range
35.96 36.54
Year Range
27.27 51.20
Previous Close
36.24
Open
36.20
Bid
36.38
Ask
36.68
Low
35.96
High
36.54
Volume
2.346 K
Daily Change
0.39%
Month Change
0.03%
6 Months Change
23.41%
Year Change
-22.84%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%