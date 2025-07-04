通貨 / TSLX
TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc
23.48 USD 0.08 (0.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TSLXの今日の為替レートは、0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.36の安値と23.53の高値で取引されました。
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
23.36 23.53
1年のレンジ
18.58 25.15
- 以前の終値
- 23.40
- 始値
- 23.48
- 買値
- 23.48
- 買値
- 23.78
- 安値
- 23.36
- 高値
- 23.53
- 出来高
- 610
- 1日の変化
- 0.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 5.24%
- 1年の変化
- 14.26%
