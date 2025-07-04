クォートセクション
TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

23.48 USD 0.08 (0.34%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TSLXの今日の為替レートは、0.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.36の安値と23.53の高値で取引されました。

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
23.36 23.53
1年のレンジ
18.58 25.15
以前の終値
23.40
始値
23.48
買値
23.48
買値
23.78
安値
23.36
高値
23.53
出来高
610
1日の変化
0.34%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.89%
6ヶ月の変化
5.24%
1年の変化
14.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K