TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc
23.55 USD 0.07 (0.30%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TSLX hat sich für heute um 0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.62 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
23.47 23.62
Jahresspanne
18.58 25.15
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.48
- Eröffnung
- 23.55
- Bid
- 23.55
- Ask
- 23.85
- Tief
- 23.47
- Hoch
- 23.62
- Volumen
- 17
- Tagesänderung
- 0.30%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.60%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 5.56%
- Jahresänderung
- 14.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K