TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

23.55 USD 0.07 (0.30%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TSLX hat sich für heute um 0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.62 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
23.47 23.62
Jahresspanne
18.58 25.15
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
23.48
Eröffnung
23.55
Bid
23.55
Ask
23.85
Tief
23.47
Hoch
23.62
Volumen
17
Tagesänderung
0.30%
Monatsänderung
-3.60%
6-Monatsänderung
5.56%
Jahresänderung
14.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K