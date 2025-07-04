QuotazioniSezioni
TSLX
TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

23.59 USD 0.11 (0.47%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TSLX ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.37 e ad un massimo di 23.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.37 23.64
Intervallo Annuale
18.58 25.15
Chiusura Precedente
23.48
Apertura
23.55
Bid
23.59
Ask
23.89
Minimo
23.37
Massimo
23.64
Volume
628
Variazione giornaliera
0.47%
Variazione Mensile
-3.44%
Variazione Semestrale
5.74%
Variazione Annuale
14.79%
