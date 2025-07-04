Valute / TSLX
TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc
23.59 USD 0.11 (0.47%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TSLX ha avuto una variazione del 0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.37 e ad un massimo di 23.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.37 23.64
Intervallo Annuale
18.58 25.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.48
- Apertura
- 23.55
- Bid
- 23.59
- Ask
- 23.89
- Minimo
- 23.37
- Massimo
- 23.64
- Volume
- 628
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.44%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.79%
20 settembre, sabato