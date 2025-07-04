CotationsSections
TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc

23.59 USD 0.11 (0.47%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TSLX a changé de 0.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.37 et à un maximum de 23.64.

Suivez la dynamique Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
23.37 23.64
Range Annuel
18.58 25.15
Clôture Précédente
23.48
Ouverture
23.55
Bid
23.59
Ask
23.89
Plus Bas
23.37
Plus Haut
23.64
Volume
628
Changement quotidien
0.47%
Changement Mensuel
-3.44%
Changement à 6 Mois
5.74%
Changement Annuel
14.79%
