TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc
23.40 USD 0.17 (0.73%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TSLX de hoy ha cambiado un 0.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 23.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 23.58.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
23.15 23.58
Rango anual
18.58 25.15
- Cierres anteriores
- 23.23
- Open
- 23.15
- Bid
- 23.40
- Ask
- 23.70
- Low
- 23.15
- High
- 23.58
- Volumen
- 543
- Cambio diario
- 0.73%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.89%
- Cambio anual
- 13.87%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B