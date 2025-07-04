货币 / TSLX
TSLX: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc
23.23 USD 0.16 (0.68%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TSLX汇率已更改-0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点23.14和高点23.43进行交易。
关注Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TSLX新闻
日范围
23.14 23.43
年范围
18.58 25.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 23.39
- 开盘价
- 23.35
- 卖价
- 23.23
- 买价
- 23.53
- 最低价
- 23.14
- 最高价
- 23.43
- 交易量
- 875
- 日变化
- -0.68%
- 月变化
- -4.91%
- 6个月变化
- 4.12%
- 年变化
- 13.04%
