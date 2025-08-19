通貨 / TRNO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
TRNO: Terreno Realty Corporation
58.64 USD 0.67 (1.16%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRNOの今日の為替レートは、1.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.70の安値と58.74の高値で取引されました。
Terreno Realty Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRNO News
- Vornado Stock Rallies 11% in a Month: Will This Trend Last?
- BXP Stock Gains 15.4% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Terreno Realty Executes Another Lease Renewal, Points to Robust Demand
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Terreno Realty Expands Footprint With $194.3M Acquisitions
- Digital Realty Backs AI and Hybrid Cloud Adoption With Innovation Lab
- Simon Property Stock Rises 12.3% in Three Months: Will This Continue?
- Terreno Realty Acquires Property in South San Francisco
- BXP Embraces Dividend Cut to Trigger Strategic Growth
- Terreno Realty Announces Leases in Seattle, Sees Healthy Demand
- Iron Mountain Stock Up 10.6% in Six Months: Will the Trend Last?
- AvalonBay Reports Same-Store NOI Growth Ahead of Expectations
- Equity Residential Boosts Shareholder Confidence With Operating Update
- Host Hotels Is Up 9.8% in Three Months: Will the Stock Continue?
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain SPG Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Four Corners Diversifies Portfolio, Acquires Patient First Property
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Welltower, Terreno Realty and Easterly Government Properties
- Top 3 Equity REITs Worth Buying as Industry Prospects Improve
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Hold Regency Centers Stock in Your Portfolio
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Retain Lamar Advertising in Your Portfolio
- KeyBanc lowers Terreno Realty stock price target to $64 on moderate growth
- Ventas Stock Gains 15.5% Year to Date: Will It Continue to Rise?
- Welltower Stock Rises 28.9% Year to Date: Will the Trend Last?
1日のレンジ
57.70 58.74
1年のレンジ
48.18 69.20
- 以前の終値
- 57.97
- 始値
- 58.23
- 買値
- 58.64
- 買値
- 58.94
- 安値
- 57.70
- 高値
- 58.74
- 出来高
- 1.287 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.45%
- 1年の変化
- -12.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K