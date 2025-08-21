Devises / TRNO
TRNO: Terreno Realty Corporation
58.49 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de TRNO a changé de -0.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 58.15 et à un maximum de 59.13.
Suivez la dynamique Terreno Realty Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
58.15 59.13
Range Annuel
48.18 69.20
- Clôture Précédente
- 58.64
- Ouverture
- 58.39
- Bid
- 58.49
- Ask
- 58.79
- Plus Bas
- 58.15
- Plus Haut
- 59.13
- Volume
- 1.497 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.26%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -7.69%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.41%
20 septembre, samedi