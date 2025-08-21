CotationsSections
TRNO: Terreno Realty Corporation

58.49 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TRNO a changé de -0.26% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 58.15 et à un maximum de 59.13.

Suivez la dynamique Terreno Realty Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
58.15 59.13
Range Annuel
48.18 69.20
Clôture Précédente
58.64
Ouverture
58.39
Bid
58.49
Ask
58.79
Plus Bas
58.15
Plus Haut
59.13
Volume
1.497 K
Changement quotidien
-0.26%
Changement Mensuel
2.27%
Changement à 6 Mois
-7.69%
Changement Annuel
-12.41%
