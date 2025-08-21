QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TRNO
TRNO: Terreno Realty Corporation

58.49 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRNO ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.15 e ad un massimo di 59.13.

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.15 59.13
Intervallo Annuale
48.18 69.20
Chiusura Precedente
58.64
Apertura
58.39
Bid
58.49
Ask
58.79
Minimo
58.15
Massimo
59.13
Volume
1.497 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.26%
Variazione Mensile
2.27%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.69%
Variazione Annuale
-12.41%
20 settembre, sabato