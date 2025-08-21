Valute / TRNO
TRNO: Terreno Realty Corporation
58.49 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRNO ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.15 e ad un massimo di 59.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Terreno Realty Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.15 59.13
Intervallo Annuale
48.18 69.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.64
- Apertura
- 58.39
- Bid
- 58.49
- Ask
- 58.79
- Minimo
- 58.15
- Massimo
- 59.13
- Volume
- 1.497 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.41%
20 settembre, sabato