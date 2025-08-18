货币 / TRNO
TRNO: Terreno Realty Corporation
59.18 USD 0.59 (1.01%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRNO汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点58.86和高点59.33进行交易。
关注Terreno Realty Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
58.86 59.33
年范围
48.18 69.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.59
- 开盘价
- 59.27
- 卖价
- 59.18
- 买价
- 59.48
- 最低价
- 58.86
- 最高价
- 59.33
- 交易量
- 226
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- 3.48%
- 6个月变化
- -6.60%
- 年变化
- -11.38%
