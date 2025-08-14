通貨 / TD
TD: Toronto Dominion Bank (The)
78.42 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TDの今日の為替レートは、-0.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり77.90の安値と78.61の高値で取引されました。
Toronto Dominion Bank (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TD News
- WarrenAIによる大型銀行トップ5ランキング：BMOが年間56%のリターンでトップに
- Top 5 Largecap Banks Ranked by WarrenAI: BMO Leads with 56% Annual Return
- MFG vs. TD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Analysis-Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- トロント・ドミニオン銀行、ユーロ建て債券の安定化期間を発表
- Toronto-Dominion Bank announces stabilisation period for euro notes
- Chart Of The Day: One Toronto Chart That Tells This Market's Story
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD:CA) Presents at Barclays 23rd
- Toronto-Dominion Bank announces stabilisation period for covered bonds
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.01%
- Bank of Montreal Q3 Earnings Rise on Higher NII, Lower Provisions
- TD Bank: Positive Progress Continues (Q3 Earnings Analysis) (NYSE:TD)
- Earnings call transcript: TD Bank Q3 2025 beats expectations, stock reacts
- TSX seen lower; bank stocks, Nvidia in spotlight
- TD Bank Q3 2025 slides: Strategic restructuring drives adjusted earnings growth
- Visible Alpha Breakdown Of Canadian Big Banks’ Q3 Earnings Expectations
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Stock Market Week Ahead: Nvidia, Dollar Stores And Canada's Big 5 Banks
- HSBC vs. TD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- RY & BMO Consider the Sale of Canada Payments Venture Moneris
- Gator Capital Management Q2 2025 Investor Letter
- TD Bank promotes Laura Nitti to retail market president role
1日のレンジ
77.90 78.61
1年のレンジ
51.31 78.95
- 以前の終値
- 78.43
- 始値
- 78.22
- 買値
- 78.42
- 買値
- 78.72
- 安値
- 77.90
- 高値
- 78.61
- 出来高
- 1.203 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.94%
- 1年の変化
- 24.58%
