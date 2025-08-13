Currencies / TD
TD: Toronto Dominion Bank (The)
77.88 USD 0.20 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TD exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.06 and at a high of 77.89.
Follow Toronto Dominion Bank (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TD News
Daily Range
77.06 77.89
Year Range
51.31 78.95
- Previous Close
- 77.68
- Open
- 77.79
- Bid
- 77.88
- Ask
- 78.18
- Low
- 77.06
- High
- 77.89
- Volume
- 615
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 4.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.04%
- Year Change
- 23.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%