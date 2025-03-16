クォートセクション
通貨 / SVC
SVC: Service Properties Trust - Shares of Beneficial Interest

2.90 USD 0.13 (4.69%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SVCの今日の為替レートは、4.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.79の安値と3.01の高値で取引されました。

Service Properties Trust - Shares of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

SVC News

1日のレンジ
2.79 3.01
1年のレンジ
1.71 4.94
以前の終値
2.77
始値
2.80
買値
2.90
買値
3.20
安値
2.79
高値
3.01
出来高
3.441 K
1日の変化
4.69%
1ヶ月の変化
8.21%
6ヶ月の変化
11.97%
1年の変化
-36.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K