SVC: Service Properties Trust - Shares of Beneficial Interest
2.90 USD 0.13 (4.69%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SVCの今日の為替レートは、4.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.79の安値と3.01の高値で取引されました。
Service Properties Trust - Shares of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVC News
- サービス・プロパティーズ・トラスト、2軒のホテルを2500万ドルで売却完了
- Service Properties Trust completes sale of two hotels for $25 million
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Service Properties Trust stock downgraded by Wells Fargo on balance sheet concerns
- Service Properties Trust enters new hotel management agreements with Sonesta
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow During Week Ended Aug. 15
- Service Properties Trust Q4 2024 slides: strategic shift to net lease REIT continues
- Service Properties Trust (SVC) Earnings Call
- Service Properties (SVC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Service Properties (SVC) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Service Properties earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping Well At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Upbound Group (UPBD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Indexes Grow In Week Ended July 25
- Trade War Redux
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- Service Properties Trust at Nareit REITweek: Strategic Shift to Net Lease Retail
- Service Properties Trust: Sinking In A Swamp Of Debt (SVC)
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Service Properties Trust: Why I Wouldn't Buy The Ashes (NASDAQ:SVC)
- REIT Replay: U.S. REIT Share Prices Plummet Following Trump's Tariff Announcements
- Dow Surges Over 200 Points; US Crude Oil Inventories Increase More than Expected - BGM Group (NASDAQ:BGM), Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)
- Fed Looms As Sentiment Dims
1日のレンジ
2.79 3.01
1年のレンジ
1.71 4.94
- 以前の終値
- 2.77
- 始値
- 2.80
- 買値
- 2.90
- 買値
- 3.20
- 安値
- 2.79
- 高値
- 3.01
- 出来高
- 3.441 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.69%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.97%
- 1年の変化
- -36.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K